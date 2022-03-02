KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) in Juneau Schools.

Air date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022 — Community Art Exhibition opens at Juneau-Douglas City Museum. JAHC First Friday round-up. Juneau Police’s D.A.R.E. program. Ed Buyarski’s Gardentalk.

Guests: Officer John Cryderman, Juneau Police Department.
Lessons in drug abuse prevention from the Juneau Police Department’s D.A.R.E program.

Air date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications