Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) in Juneau Schools.

Guests: Officer John Cryderman, Juneau Police Department.
Lessons in drug abuse prevention from the Juneau Police Department’s D.A.R.E program.
Lessons in drug abuse prevention from the Juneau Police Department’s D.A.R.E program.
Air date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
- Full show: Community Art Exhibition opens at Juneau-Douglas City Museum. JAHC First Friday round-up. Juneau Police’s D.A.R.E. program. Ed Buyarski’s Gardentalk.
- Part 1: 12×12 Community Art Exhibition in its 18th year.
- Part 2: Scoping out March’s Juneau arts scene.
- Part 3: Gardentalk advice on seed selection