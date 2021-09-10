KTOO

Food | Gardentalk | Juneau

Gardentalk – Second planting for fall and winter harvests

by

Late lettuce
This lettuce, sowed directly into this North Douglas garden box in early summer, will likely be ready for harvest sometime in the fall. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO)

Some gardeners may think of vegetable gardening season winding down right now with harvesting already underway or just around the corner. Not true.

There are several vegetables that we can plant right now for late summer or even late fall and winter harvest.

Master Gardener Ed Buyarski says in this edition of Gardentalk that spinach and kale can be planted now for potential harvest in October and November.

Fast-growing lettuce and radishes or slower-growing swiss chard, early turnips, mustard greens, and bok choy are other vegetables that can be grown over the next few months or even over the winter.

He also recommends fertilizing soil in which vegetables had just been harvested. Then, plant cover crop seeds like fava beans, field peas, vetch, and oats.

“This is fast growing material,” Buyarski said. “And at the same time, they are fixing nitrogen which also improves the soil.”

Buyarski said the tips of the beans and peas are great in salads.

“So, you get double benefits,” he said. “You get food and you get soil improvement.”

Matt Miller

Morning Host & Local News Reporter, KTOO

I’m up early every weekday morning pulling together all the news and information you need to start your day. I find the stories unique to Juneau or Southeast Alaska that may linger or become food-for-thought at the end of your day. What information do you need from me to give your day some context?

