Photo courtesy of UAF Cooperative Extension

This episode of Garden Talk with Bostin Christopher features UAF Cooperative Extension Service agent and Associate Professor Darren Snyder, who discusses making the most of your precious harvest.

As the growing season comes to a close, many gardeners wonder what to do with their bounty. Darren shares insights into proper preparation for successful storage, emphasizing that a bit of planning now can make all the difference.

Discover how to preserve your harvest into fresh, crisp and nutritious food that lasts for weeks or even months by replicating a refrigerator’s environment. Learn about the three main concepts for successful cool storage: managing temperature (ideally just above freezing, 32-40°F for many root crops), controlling humidity (often over 90% for most vegetables), and ensuring adequate airflow.

Darren also discusses starting with the best quality produce, strategies like “skinning up” potatoes, and various root cellar options—from modifying a dry crawl space in your home to separate structures or even buried barrels.