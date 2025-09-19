KTOO

Some KTOO TV services impaired

Gardentalk

Too much of a good thing? Helping your garden deal with all the rain.

by

On this episode of Garden Talk, host Bostin Christopher talks with Darren Snyder about how to help your garden deal with too much rainfall.

Ed Buyarski holds up seaweed he added to a garden bed, which is still covered with plastic to help warm the soil and protect it from snow and rain (photo by Sheli DeLaney, KTOO)

On this episode of Garden Talk, host Bostin Christopher talks with UAF Cooperative Extension Agent Darren Snyder about how to help your garden deal with too much rainfall.

The conversation examines how excessive rain and strong winds, particularly in Juneau, affect gardens nearing the end of the growing season. Snyder offers practical advice for dealing with the current conditions, such as covering ground crops like potatoes with plastic to prevent cracking, and suggests harvesting crowded annuals to improve airflow and reduce rot. He also shares long-term strategies for future seasons, emphasizing the importance of good soil drainage and utilizing techniques such as mulching, hoop houses, and high tunnels to manage moisture effectively.

Find further resources and more information at https://www.uaf.edu/ces/garden/index.php.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Making the most of your precious harvest

On this episode of Garden Talk, host Bostin Christopher talks with Darren Snyder about maximizing your precious harvest and preparing for successful storage.

Seaweed and other beach gatherings serve as a mulch in this garden bed featuring recently planted garlic. For empty garden beds, it's preferable to mix the seaweed into the soil so that it decomposes faster.

Gathering, processing, and applying seaweed in your fertile garden

On this episode of Garden Talk, host Bostin Christopher talks with Darren Snyder about the various ways to gather, process, and apply seaweed to your fertile garden.

A pair of slugs attack a squash blossom during a break in the summer rains. The devastated flower was removed and both slugs died a horrible death moments after this picture was taken.

Garden Talk: Things to consider in your garden after a period of heavy rain

Master Gardener Ed Buyarski spoke with KTOO’s Chloe Pleznac about potential problems to look for, which plants may be ready to harvest and even shares his anti-slug elixir.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications