Too much of a good thing? Helping your garden deal with all the rain.

Ed Buyarski holds up seaweed he added to a garden bed, which is still covered with plastic to help warm the soil and protect it from snow and rain (photo by Sheli DeLaney, KTOO)

On this episode of Garden Talk, host Bostin Christopher talks with UAF Cooperative Extension Agent Darren Snyder about how to help your garden deal with too much rainfall.



The conversation examines how excessive rain and strong winds, particularly in Juneau, affect gardens nearing the end of the growing season. Snyder offers practical advice for dealing with the current conditions, such as covering ground crops like potatoes with plastic to prevent cracking, and suggests harvesting crowded annuals to improve airflow and reduce rot. He also shares long-term strategies for future seasons, emphasizing the importance of good soil drainage and utilizing techniques such as mulching, hoop houses, and high tunnels to manage moisture effectively.

Find further resources and more information at https://www.uaf.edu/ces/garden/index.php.