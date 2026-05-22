How to get your soil ready for spring planting

On this episode of Garden Talk, host Bostin Christopher talks with Darren Snyder about soil preparation: fertilizing it, warming it and the various soil types and how to manage them.

Audio Podcast

On this episode of Garden Talk, host Bostin Christopher talks with UAF Cooperative Extension Agent Darren Snyder about managing soil.



Topics include: heavy winter snowfall affecting the soil, the value of raised beds, soil textures such as silt or clay, the need to add organic matter to improve the soil, warming the ground, clear plastic vs. black plastic covers, and watering techniques.

Find further resources and more information on UAF’s website.