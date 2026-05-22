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Gardentalk | Juneau

How to get your soil ready for spring planting

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On this episode of Garden Talk, host Bostin Christopher talks with Darren Snyder about soil preparation: fertilizing it, warming it and the various soil types and how to manage them.

Audio Podcast

A top layer of seaweed added as an organic soil supplement emerges from under melting snow on an outdoor garden box (Photo by Sheli DeLaney/KTOO)

On this episode of Garden Talk, host Bostin Christopher talks with UAF Cooperative Extension Agent Darren Snyder about managing soil.

Topics include: heavy winter snowfall affecting the soil, the value of raised beds, soil textures such as silt or clay, the need to add organic matter to improve the soil, warming the ground, clear plastic vs. black plastic covers, and watering techniques.

Find further resources and more information on UAF’s website

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