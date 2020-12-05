Unstable ground and wet weather hamper search efforts for missing Haines residents

On Saturday Governor Mike Dunleavy released his signed disaster declaration for this week’s damaging storms in Southeast Alaska, while the search continued in Haines for two residents missing since Wednesday’s devastating mudslides.

The hillside along Beach Road, where local business leader David Simmons, 30, and kindergarten teacher Jenae Larson, 23, lived, gave way on Wednesday. Their home was destroyed and the two have been missing since then. State geologists on Saturday said the ground there was too unstable and recommended that search crews stay away from the slide zone. There’s still a risk of another landmass coming down in the area.

A K-9 unit from Juneau called SEADOGS was able to search the bottom of the slide along the beach. Those teams are equipped with radar that can determine how deep the debris pile is. A helicopter in Juneau has been fitted with specialized equipment to photograph the slide zone, but it’s not clear if any flights were able to make it into town during the brief good-weather window.

The geologists are also assessing slide risk zones in other parts of town. They’re hoping to clear some areas so that some people who have been evacuated can head home. There are at least fifty displaced families —roughly 10% of the town’s population.

Mayor Doug Olerud gave an update to evacuees on Saturday, telling the community that state geotechnical experts advise against anyone searching landslide areas by foot until four days after the rain stops.

“We know that’s not what you want to hear,” he said, while heavy rain continued to fall outside.

Meanwhile, local road crews scrambled to clear and repair roadways before the heavy snowfall started again Saturday afternoon. Every single hotel in Haines is full and the school gym has been turned into an emergency shelter with cots ready for anyone who needs a place to sleep.

Rashah McChesney contributed to this story. It is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Correction: Due to an editing error, a previous version of this story listed the wrong last name for Jenae Larson and the wrong date for when she disappeared, it was Wednesday.