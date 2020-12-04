Search continues for Haines residents missing in landslide, more help is on the way

Light snow fell early Friday morning as the search continued for two Haines residents missing after a mudslide crashed through residences along Beach Road.

Haines Fire Chief Al Giddings says over one hundred volunteers have reported to the Public Safety building to aid in the search and community recovery.

Two teams searched debris that washed onto miles of shoreline north of the slide. Juneau Mountain Rescue and two dog teams stand by at the slide site, waiting for the green light from geologists to begin the land search.

Meanwhile, Haines Harbor and the Coast Guard will be on the water.

“They’re going to start looking at the foot or the toe of the slide area,” said Giddings. “And they may have to pull them logs away to clear the feature area.”

A Coast Guard boat with four crew is scheduled to arrive in Haines Friday morning.

The state ferry LeConte is also on its way up from Juneau. It’s the first ferry to sail to Haines since the landslides and is loaded with equipment to help with relief efforts. It’s also carrying the state geologists needed to assess the slide area for ground crews to begin searching.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.