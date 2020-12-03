Two Haines residents still missing after devastating landslide; Gov. Dunleavy declares emergency

Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced on social media on Thursday afternoon that he’s making a disaster declaration following destructive landslides in and around Haines.

I have authorized Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe from the Department of Military & Veteran Affairs to declare a disaster for the Haines area. A signed Disaster Declaration will be issued shortly. More resources & assistance are on the way for the people of Haines#akgov #Haines #Alaska pic.twitter.com/gUXjsWszg5 — Governor Mike Dunleavy (@GovDunleavy) December 3, 2020

“More resources & assistance are on the way for the people of Haines,” he tweeted.

In a separate tweet, the governor said he’d been in touch with Haines officials.

“Every state resource will be made available to the people of Haines in their time of need,” he wrote.

There are still two missing residents. Four of the six people thought to be missing on Wednesday were accounted for Thursday morning. But Beach Road residents Jenae Larson and David Simmons have been missing since Wednesday afternoon’s mudslide.

David Simmons is the Executive Director of the Haines Economic Corporation and runs a shuttle business for tourists in the summer months.

His father says he is fluent in several languages and has traveled the world, but fell in love with Haines after visiting his cousin.

“Of all the places and around the entire world, Haines was his home forever,” his father said Thursday afternoon.

Jenae Larson is a “beloved kindergarten teacher” at Haines Elementary School, says Roy Getchell, superintendent of schools. She graduated from Haines High School in 2016 and was hired as a teacher by the school district this year.

“Our best hopes, wishes and prayers are with the responders and with the folks that they’re searching for, including Jenae,” Getchell said Thursday. “And we love her and want to see her come home for sure. She’s an amazing, amazing person.”

Juneau Economic Development Council Executive Director Brian Holst says he’s worked closely with Simmons in recent months helping the region weather the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. He says Simmons helped spearhead a drive to encourage Haines residents to shop locally and support struggling small businesses in town.

“David is a pleasure to work with, really smart, energetic, also doing some clever, some good work in Haines,” Holst said Thursday. “I know he’s a strong, capable person. So I just am holding out hope that all is well for him.”

CoastAlaska’s Jacob Resneck contributed to this story.