Morning update — Friday, March 9, 2018

: Caucus spokesman Michael Mason says Fairbanks Rep. David Guttenberg is in contact with other caucus members via text. Mason says that Guttenberg reports feeling fine and that he is awaiting test results. Guttenberg was taken to the hospital from the state Capitol building at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Haines basketball tournament postponed amid travel woes: The annual Dick Hotch Memorial Basketball Tournament that was originally scheduled for this weekend in Haines has been postponed. Ferry cancellations and winter weather are standing in the way. The state ferry LeConte was taken out of service for repairs this week, canceling a Friday and Sunday sailing to Haines.

The advisory board for Juneau’s two municipal swimming pools wants its mandate extended for at least another year. Juneau’s outgoing parks and recreation director said the Aquatics Board has run its course.

The board was and remains a strong advocate for downtown swimming, board chairman Max Mertz said.

The local tribe in Wrangell received a $100,000 grant, in part, to curb outward migration.

The tribe will create a five-year plan to bolster industry and community services that could keep people from moving out of town.

The state ferry LeConte has been out of service for repairs since the beginning of the week. The boat will be tied up in Juneau for a few more days. The LeConte has a bent push rod in one of its generators.

“The generator cannot operate without the push rod operating correctly,” Alaska Marine Highway spokeswoman Aurah Landau said.