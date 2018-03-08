Authorities search for overdue climbers in Juneau

Authorities are searching for two overdue hikers who didn’t return from climbing the Mendenhall Towers in the Juneau Icefield.

George “Ryan” Johnson, 34, of Juneau and Marc-Andre Leclerc of British Columbia were dropped off Sunday near the towers, according to Alaska State Troopers.

The release said the experienced climbers were expected to return no later than Wednesday evening to Juneau via the West Glacier Trail.

The release said that Alaska State Troopers were notified at 10:06 a.m. Wednesday that they had not returned. Neither men have a satellite phone or emergency beacon, the release said.

Troopers’ spokeswoman Megan Peters says authorities found some of their gear, including skis. She noted they had planned to ski out.

A chartered helicopter, Juneau Mountain Rescue personnel and the U.S. Coast Guard are assisting in the search.

The next of kin for both men have been notified of the situation.

One of the climbers posted this photo on Monday.