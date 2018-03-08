Rep. Guttenberg taken to hospital for ‘unknown medical emergency’

Update| 4:38 p.m.
Caucus spokesman Michael Mason says Rep. David Guttenberg is in contact with other caucus members via text. Mason says that Guttenberg reports feeling fine and that he is awaiting test results.
Original story | 3:37 p.m.
Fairbanks Rep. David Guttenberg was taken to the hospital from the state Capitol building at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Michael Mason, a spokesman for Guttenberg’s caucus, said the lawmaker had an “unknown medical emergency.” Mason said Guttenberg was conscious, talking and in “good spirits” before he was taken away.
The emergency interrupted hearings on the state’s operating budget in the House Finance Committee, on which Guttenberg sits.
The committee plans to resume work on the budget later next week.
