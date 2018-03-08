Ferry LeConte out of service through March 10

The state ferry LeConte has been out of service for repairs since the beginning of the week.

The boat will be tied up in Juneau for a few more days. The LeConte has a bent push rod in one of its generators.

“The generator cannot operate without the push rod operating correctly,” Alaska Marine Highway spokeswoman Aurah Landau said.

“The repairs are taking longer because it looks like some fuel leaked into a lower part of the engine and so we’re assessing what needs to happen on the lower end,” Landau said. “That’s just a more complicated issue and needs a little more work.”

LeConte sailings throughout Southeast have been canceled through March 10. The March 11 sailing has been adjusted, eliminating port calls in Haines and Skagway.

“It’s going to take passengers from Juneau, to Hoonah, Angoon and Kake,” Landau said. “Those are passengers from the smaller communities who have been in Juneau since the earlier LeConte cancellations.”

To accommodate some passengers affected by the change, AMHS is adding a stop in Haines to the M/V Kennicott’s Saturday sailing, which will shift times for Kennicott port calls from March 9 through March 13.

The Saturday boat will not service Skagway. Thursday’s sailing of the Kennicott is unaffected.

Landau says AMHS apologizes for the service interruption. Affected passengers are being contacted.