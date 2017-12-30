Juneau’s biggest stories of 2017

Here’s a look back at the capital city’s biggest stories of 2017.

State budget woes trickle down

State officials continued slashing budgets, cutting Alaska Permanent Fund dividends and closing a gap between state spending and revenue with savings.

Gov. Bill Walker vented at a July press conference.

“The process is broken. There’s no question, the process is broken that we use in Alaska on budgeting. I’ve heard from many Alaskans that are frustrated with how long it takes for something to happen, how long it takes for the budget to be passed. Last three years, we’ve gotten right up to the edge of a government shutdown. At the very last, it doesn’t, but we have to send out notices to thousands and thousands – tens of thousands – under the contract. Teachers get pink slip notices. We can’t do the uh, the Alaska Marine Highway System can’t put out a ferry schedule because we don’t know where the funding is going to be or not. It’s just a, a terrible way to, terrible way to run a state.”

The membership of the Alaska Legislature isn’t changing much in the upcoming legislative session, and with elections in the fall, lawmakers are poised to continue drawing down state savings again without a sustainable budget.

The contraction in state government is catching up with the capital city.

“Juneau really bore the brunt of those losses,” analyst Meilani Schijvens said, addressing the Southeast Conference in September. “If you look at Juneau, they had their third largest population decline in the history of that community, because they’re really ground zero for state jobs and state wages.”

Fall enrollment numbers in Juneau schools are down. The city’s municipal budget is down.

One area where Juneau’s outlook is bright is in tourism. The city completed a $54 million cruise ship dock expansion to accommodate bigger ships, better. Seasonal passenger counts are projected to grow by about 50 percent to about 1.5 million people in the next decade.

Teens set Project Playground ablaze

At Twin Lakes in April, smoke billowed and flames roared as a beloved, community-built playground burned to the ground.

The Twin Lakes playground in Juneau burns on the evening of April 24, 2017. (Photo courtesy Ed Quinto/Capital City Fire/Rescue)

A firefighter at Project Playground at Twin Lakes on Monday, April 24, 2017. (Photo by Quinton Chandler/KTOO)

Firefighters at Project Playground at Twin Lakes on Monday, April 24, 2017. (Photo by Quinton Chandler/KTOO)

Firefighters at Project Playground at Twin Lakes on Monday, April 24, 2017. (Photo by Quinton Chandler/KTOO)

The remains of the Twin Lakes playground on April 25, 2017, the day after a fire burned it down. (Photo by Kelli Burkinshaw/KTOO)

Twin Lakes Playground fire scene the day after the fire on April 24th, 2017. A wide fire line is in place around the entire Twin Lakes Playground area. (Photo by Kelli Burkinshaw/KTOO)

Kala Burras was 11 at the time and had watched the fire crews put out the blaze at Project Playground.

“It was really important because I liked to play on it every day and it was just really fun to play on it and now that it’s gone, it’s really sad,” Burras said.

No one was injured. Local authorities charged two 13-year-old boys with arson. They recently received the juvenile justice system’s equivalent of a guilty verdict. The state is seeking supervision and restitution. Specifics are confidential.

Insurance, fundraising and community labor are expected to cover a new and somewhat improved Project Playground. The working timeline calls for a contractor to do major construction in June and smaller scale community construction in August.

A rough year for the Barretts

In March, the city condemned the historic Bergmann Hotel over health and safety issues, leading to the mass eviction of about 50 residents.

Police, aid workers, journalists and tenants of the Bergmann Hotel gather in the lobby as the building is cleared and boarded up on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Juneau. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/Alaska's Energy Desk)

The sign above the Bergmann Hotel's front door. (Photo by Quinton Chandler/KTOO)

A notice posted on the Bergmann Hotel in Juneau informs residents that they have 24 hours to leave on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/Alaska's Energy Desk)

James Barrett, son of the owner of the Bergmann Hotel in Juneau, talks to the Juneau fire chief about what must be repaired in the newly condemned building on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/Alaska's Energy Desk)

Juneau police and community members look on as residents of the Bergmann Hotel in Juneau hurriedly pack their belongings and leave their rooms on Friday, March 10, 2017. The building was condemned and residents were given 24 hours to leave. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/Alaska's Energy Desk)

Several rooms in the Bergmann Hotel in Juneau are in severe disrepair on Friday, March 10, 2017. The building was condemned and residents forced to leave. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/Alaska's Energy Desk)

A tenants’ belongings are seen packed up, through a broken door at the Bergmann Hotel on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/Alaska's Energy Desk)

The hotel was one of several properties owned or controlled by James M. Barrett, his mother Camilla Barrett, aka Kathleen Barrett, or limited liability corporations they control.

In August, heavily armed police kitted out in body armor served a search warrant on a downtown home the Barretts own. A few weeks later, James Barrett was temporarily detained as police executed a search warrant on his downtown home. Authorities did not publicize charges or arrests after either search.

“So we’re hoping that whoever owns the property where all these negative happenings are going on will be held accountable and have to clean up their properties – physically and human activity-wise,” Monica Ritter said after the first raid. She’s a co-founder of the Uptown Neighborhood Association.

Meanwhile, the city’s lawsuit to recover demolition costs is still pending for another condemned downtown property the Barretts own: the Gastineau Apartments.

The trial date in Juneau Superior Court has been pushed back repeatedly, and is now scheduled for Feb. 26.

Move along…

Juneau’s indigent and homeless population endured several forced displacements, though new social services also came online.

Two people and a dog curl up near a boiler room on Shattuck Way in downtown Juneau on Jan. 20, 2017. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/Alaska's Energy Desk)

Campers gather near a small group of tents about noon on June 8, 2017, near the 300 block of Egan Drive in Juneau. (Photo by Tripp J Crouse/KTOO)

Campers Lorenzo Jefferson, Kevin Howard and David Waits grill steak around their tents on June 6, 2017. (Photo by Jacob Resneck/KTOO)

The Juneau Housing First building on Sept. 19, 2017, right before the facility opened. (Photo by David Purdy/KTOO)

The cots in Juneau's new cold weather emergency shelter were already owned by CBJ, according to Chief Housing Officer Scott Ciambor. Taken Dec. 2, 2017, the day after the shelter first opened (Photo by David Purdy/KTOO)

The Juneau Assembly adopted an “anti-camping” ordinance in February. It empowers police to cite people sleeping on private property in downtown areas between midnight and 7 a.m.

More people lost their homes with the Bergmann Hotel’s closure, including Chris Clark. At a temporary shelter, he said he lost his rent money — and a lot more.

“I paid $750 and they’re not giving me that money back. I’m not only homeless. I’m homeless with AIDS and I have no clothing, no medication, no anything. I have nothing,” Clark said.

Later, a tent village sprung up on the vacant subport lot downtown. The Alaska Mental Health Trust owns the land and served the campers with trespass notices. It cleared the camp in September.

Also in September, apartments for 32 of Juneau’s most vulnerable people opened. Juneau’s Housing First complex provides permanent, supportive housing, and features an on-site clinic.

Mariya Lovishchuk helps manage the project.

“The idea is just having housing, nice housing, in itself is a stabilizing force in people’s lives,” she said. “And what we know from other projects is that even though people don’t have to participate in services, they participate a lot more than when they have to do it as a condition of something.”

This winter, the city also opened a new emergency warming shelter for especially cold nights. There are temporary cots for up to 20.

Jeremy Hsieh is the news director of KTOO. Follow @jmlhsieh