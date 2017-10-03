Edwardson upsets incumbent Assemblywoman Debbie White

Juneau Assemblywoman Debbie White suffered an upset in Tuesday’s election after losing to her challenger by nearly 1,000 votes in the District 2 election.
Unofficial results showed political newcomer Rob Edwardson won all but two of Juneau’s 13 precincts for a total of about 59 percent of the vote. He said his first priorities were working toward long-term solutions to Juneau’s homelessness and addiction crises.
“The two (priorities) that I talked about during the campaign were long-term solutions for homelessness, solving the root causes and the same thing with the addiction epidemic: look for root causes,” he said Tuesday night. “Those are the things that endanger people the most, so that’s what I’d like to see.”
White conceded within minutes to Edwardson as the two watched the results in the Juneau Assembly chambers.
She told KTOO she had no regrets during her time on the Assembly.
“Of course, I appreciate all the people that supported me and it was an honor to serve Juneau for the last three years,” White said. “And I wish everyone luck moving forward because the problems are’t going to change based upon who’s sitting in that chair.”
The other two incumbents, Jesse Kiehl and Maria Gladziszewski were re-elected for three-year terms by comfortable margins.
Kiehl received support from 64 percent of voters. He held off his closest challenger, Chuck Collins by nearly 2,000 votes. Gladziszewski, who faced a challenge by write-in candidate Andy Hughes won by 2,500 votes to capture about 67 percent of ballots cast.
Juneau’s two ballot measures also passed easily.
Proposition 1 extends an existing 1 percent sales tax for another five years. It’s projected to raise about $47 million for capital projects. It was supported by about 76 percent of voters.
Proposition 2 relaxes the requirement that the city award contracts to the lowest qualified bidder. It received support from about 76 percent of voters.
With at least another 1,600 uncounted absentee ballots, questioned ballots and early voting ballots to be counted, turnout was projected at about 27 percent.
Recent headlines
-
Holst, Short elected to Juneau School BoardUnofficial election results show incumbent Brian Holst and newcomer Jeff Short as the winning the three-way Juneau school board race. Holst led with 3,558 votes, followed by Short with 2,666 and Kevin Allen with 1,574.
-
Juneau’s election night photos, tweets and unofficial resultsPolls have closed in Juneau's municipal elections. Follow Adelyn Baxter, Jacob Resneck and KTOO for your election night coverage.
-
Amid expansion, Anchorage police announce new strategy to fight violent crimeAnchorage Police Department is internally reorganizing to better respond as property and violent crime continue to increase in Anchorage.
-
Judge weighs whether ballot initiative favors salmon over mining, oilAt a hearing Tuesday in Anchorage, the key question was this: does the ballot initiative give the state enough wiggle room to consider projects like the proposed Pebble Mine or Susitna Dam even if they impact salmon streams?