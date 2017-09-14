Listen live: Juneau candidate forums

Listen to audio streams of the candidate forums from the Juneau League of Women Voters.
Assembly:
School Board:
Recent headlines
-
North Korea fires another missile over JapanSouth Korean and Japanese officials say the latest missile flew over Hokkaido and fell into the ocean, and the South Korean military conducted a live-fire ballistic missile drill in response.
-
Crew Abandons F/V Akutan in Unalaska’s Captains BayAfter a disastrous fishing season as a processor in Bristol Bay -- the F/V Akutan's owner went broke, the crew went unpaid and now the ship is disabled and unable to move.
-
Gardentalk – Peony division and plantingMaster Gardener Ed Buyarski recommends digging them up, hosing them down to wash off the soil, and using a hatchet to cut and separate each clump's roots. Divide up the plant so that each tuber or gnarly root section has at least two to five buds.
-
Special interest groups mostly favor incumbents in Juneau’s local electionPublic filings with the Alaska Public Offices Commission detail the role of special interest groups from business, labor and a senior-led taxpayers' group. Most endorsements have gone to incumbents in Juneau's Assembly race.