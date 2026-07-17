‘Rainforest Romp’ contra dance weekend with duo Raven & Goose | St. Vincent de Paul whale watch tour | Juneau Commission on Aging event updates

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Friday, July 17, 2026
- Juneau Afternoon featuring the Rainforest Romp Contra Weekend, St. Vincent de Paul whale cruise, Juneau Commission on Aging updates.
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
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Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.