Patrick Bringley ‘All the Beauty in the World’ talk and book signing | Juneau Community Foundation Hope/CBJ Grant

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Friday, July 10
- Juneau Afternoon featuring Patrick Bringley’s author talk for “All the Beauty in the World” with City Museum, Juneau Community Foundation Hope/CBJ Awards, Marimba workshop and public performance at Perseverance Theatre on Sunday, July 12.
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
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Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.