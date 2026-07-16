KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

New Indigenous Health and Healing courses from UAS | P.E.O. Chapter G student scholarships | Municipal elections breakdown

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Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

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Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

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