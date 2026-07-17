Herbert River Rollick | Master Gardeners Garden Tour 2026 | KTOO/SHI Intern Elan Chappell

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Thursday, July 16, 2026
- Juneau Afternoon featuring the Herbert River Rollick, SE Master Gardeners Garden Tour, and KTOO/SHI News Intern Elan Chappell.
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
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Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.