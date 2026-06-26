Broken Bottle Circus | Douglas 4th of July Committee | ‘Blue Ticket’ screening | Mystical Masquerade at Zach Gordon

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Friday, June 26, 2026
- Rachel Levy’s Broken Bottle Circus one-night only event at Alaska Robotics and Amalga Distillery on July 3
- Douglas 4th of July Committee features Grand Marshals from JDHS Class of ’66 and Soapbox Derby
- Special screening of Mo Longworth’s “Blue Ticket” on Monday, June 29, at Goldtown Nick
- Mystical Masquerade at Zach Gordon Youth Center on Saturday, June 27
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
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Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.