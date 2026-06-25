Community Bands 4th of July concerts | National Weather Service Open House | Library and Chamber updates

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Wednesday, June 24, 2026
- Juneau Community Bands hosts 4th of July concerts on Sunday, June 28, and Friday, July 3
- National Weather Service Forecast Office hosts an open house on Saturday, June 27
- Juneau Public Library reading programs and summer activities
- Juneau Chamber of Commerce upcoming events
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
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Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.