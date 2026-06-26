‘The Romance of Magno Rubio’ opens Alaska Theater Festival 2026 | World Affairs speaker Gary Powers | Marine Biologist Heidi Pearson on Whale Health

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Thursday, June 25, 2026
- Theater Alaska opens “The Romance of Magno Rubio” as part of the 2026 Alaska Theater Festival
- Juneau World Affairs Council guest speaker Gary Power previews his talk “Spy Pilot: Francis Gary Powers, the U-2 Incident, and a Controversial Cold War Legacy”
- Dr. Heidi Pearson, from the University of Alaska Southeast, on her Fulbright research in Portugal, and Juneau Whale Health
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
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Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.