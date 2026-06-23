Glitz 2026 to close out Pride Month with three shows | GLOF predictions | Juneau Commission on Aging

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Thursday, June 18
- Juneau Afternoon featuring GLOF updates with local scientists, GLITZ 2026 Drag Show, and updates with the Juneau Commission on Aging.
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
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Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.