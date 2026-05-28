KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

“The Last Run” new novel from Rachel Weaver | Canoe Journey Landing at Auke Rec with Tlingit & Haida | UAS Outdoor Studies Salmon, Sport, and Society

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Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Thursday, May 28, 2026

Juneau Afternoon featuring “The Last Run” by author Rachel Weaver, Tlingit & Haida and the Áak’w Kwáan Canoe Journey landing event, and the UAS Outdoor Studies Program’s Salmon, Sport, and Society.

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Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

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Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

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