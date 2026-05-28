“The Last Run” new novel from Rachel Weaver | Canoe Journey Landing at Auke Rec with Tlingit & Haida | UAS Outdoor Studies Salmon, Sport, and Society

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Thursday, May 28, 2026

Juneau Afternoon featuring “The Last Run” by author Rachel Weaver, Tlingit & Haida and the Áak’w Kwáan Canoe Journey landing event, and the UAS Outdoor Studies Program’s Salmon, Sport, and Society.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

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Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.