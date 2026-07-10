Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Thursday, July 9
- Juneau Afternoon featuring the Bridge Adult Day Program, Wander the Wetlands event with Discovery Southeast and SE Alaska Land Trust, and Outburst podcast from KTOO News.
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
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Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.