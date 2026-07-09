Master’s Faire | JGLT’s ‘A Feast For Your Ears’ cabaret | Sustainability Commission’s dock tour

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Wednesday, July 8, 2026
- Juneau Afternoon featuring Master’s Faire, JGLT “Feast for Your Ears” cabaret, and Commission on Sustainability Docks and Harbors tour.
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
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Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.