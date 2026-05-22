Keeyées Tláa Moriah Hayes’ film ‘Dear Alaska,’ | One Eye Open Metallica cover band | Juneau Pools

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Friday, May 22, 2026
- Juneau Afternoon featuring filmmaker Keeyées Tláa Moriah Hayes on the film “Dear Alaska,” playing June 7 in Juneau, plus Metallica cover band One Eye Open, and CBJ Pools with Terra Patterson.
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
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Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.