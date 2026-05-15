KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Yadaa.at Kalé: JDHS Drama, Debate, and Forensics heads to nationals | League of Women Voters showing “SUFFS”

by

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Friday, May 15, 2026

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves & Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

From Juneau to Ireland with Fortenbery, Vidic, and The Heists | Law Enforcement Torch Run | Douglas-Dornan Grant

Juneau Afternoon featuring From Juneau to Ireland with Fortenbery, Vidic, and The Heists, plus the Alaska Law Enforcement Torch Run, and Juneau Community Foundation Douglas-Dornan Fund.

JGLT Play Crawl | Last Chance Mining Museum | Parent for Safe Grad

Juneau Afternoon featuring Last Chance Mining Museum, Parents for Safe Grad, and Juneau Ghost Light Theatre Play Crawl.

The Navy Band Northwest members play live on Juneau Afternoon in Studio 2K at KTOO on May 8, 2026. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)

Navy Band Northwest | Water Ways at Liaise Studios | World Migratory Bird Day

Juneau Afternoon featuring Navy Band Northwest, Water Ways exhibit at Liaise Studios, and World Migratory Bird Day with Juneau Audubon.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications