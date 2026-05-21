Glacial Lake Outburst Flood preprations, ‘Strings through Time,’ and soil preparation with Darren Snyder

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Wednesday, May 20, 2026
- Juneau Afternoon featuring City & Borough of Juneau Glacial Lake Outburst Flood preparation, “Strings through Time” – an evening of Ukrainian music, and Garden Talk: Soil Preparation.
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.