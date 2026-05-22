Dr. Murray Buttner joins Bartlett Family Medicine | Sea Week program welcomes UAS as new partner | Older Americans Month

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Thursday, May 21, 2026
- Dr. Murray Buttner from Bartlett Family Medicine, Sea Week program highlights with NOAA, UAS, and the Juneau School District, and updates from the Juneau Commission on Aging.
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
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Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.