From Juneau to Ireland with Fortenbery, Vidic, and The Heists | Law Enforcement Torch Run | Douglas-Dornan Grant

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Thursday, May 14, 2026
- Juneau Afternoon featuring From Juneau to Ireland with Fortenbery, Vidic, and The Heists, plus the Alaska Law Enforcement Torch Run, and Juneau Community Foundation Douglas-Dornan Fund.
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
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Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.