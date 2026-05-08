Navy Band Northwest | Water Ways at Liaise Studios | World Migratory Bird Day

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Friday, May 8, 2026
- Juneau Afternoon featuring Navy Band Northwest, Water Ways exhibit at Liaise Studios, and World Migratory Bird Day with Juneau Audubon.
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
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Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.