JGLT Play Crawl | Last Chance Mining Museum | Parent for Safe Grad

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Wednesday, May 13, 2026
- Juneau Afternoon featuring Last Chance Mining Museum, Parents for Safe Grad, and Juneau Ghost Light Theatre Play Crawl.
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
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Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.