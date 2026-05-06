JEDC Maritime Festival | AK Robotics Mini-Con | Juneau Dance’s “Coppélia”

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Wednesday, May 6, 2026
- Juneau Maritime Festival – Saturday, May 9
- Alaska Robotics Mini-Con comic festival – Saturday, May 9
- Juneau Dance Theatre’s “Coppélia” – Friday, Saturday, Sunday, May 8-10
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
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Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.