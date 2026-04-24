Denim Day Fashion Show | Audubon spring walks | UAS summer classes | Walk Southeast

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Friday, April 24, 2026

On Wednesday, April 29, 2026, AWARE, Inc. will host the “Denim Day” sexual assault awareness fashion show, an event marking International Denim Day in Juneau. This year’s event marks a shift in local advocacy, as AWARE explicitly calls upon men in the community to take a substantial role in the movement to end sexual violence.





Juneau Audubon Society bird walks. Saturday, April 25, the bird walk will be on the west side of the Mendenhall River with access from Industrial Boulevard. The walk will start at 8 a.m. and is free & open to the public. Doug Woodby will be the leader of the walk. There will be free binoculars to borrow. Please wear boots & dress for the weather.





Chancellor Dr. Aparna Palmer from the University of Alaska Southeast chats about accreditation, commencement, and summer courses.





Deputy Director Lauren Verrelli and Director Marc Wheeler from CBJ Parks and Recreation discuss this year’s Walk Southeast as well as Marc’s first six months on the job.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

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Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.