Songwriters on Songwriters: Taylor Dallas Vidic and Spencer Edgers

Spencer Edgers and Taylor Dallas Vidic in Studio 2K for Songwriters on Songwriters.

Songwriters on Songwriters featuring Taylor Dallas Vidic and Spencer Edgers

On this episode of Songwriters on Songwriters, Spencer Edgers chats with Taylor Dallas Vidic about Taylor’s debut album “Cat & Mouse.” They discuss their collaboration on the “Cat” half of the album, infused with jazz originals and Edgers’ arrangements. They also discuss the “Mouse” half of the album, which features an entirely different set of musicians and sound.

Songs include:

“Trash Birds”

“High”

“Wet Tennis Shoes”

“Cat & Mouse” (Two versions)

“Muse”



Taylor’s Bio:

Born and raised in Juneau, Alaska, Taylor Dallas Vidic has become a vital force in the Alaskan arts scene, both onstage and behind the scenes. An accomplished performer and songwriter, she presents her original music as a solo artist and with The Muskeg Collective. She is also a sought-after vocalist across genres, performing a wide range of non-original and stylistically diverse work with projects including The Nude & Rude Revue, The Juneau Big Band, and the all-star ensemble The High Costa Living. Beyond performing, Taylor is known for creating space – bringing artists together and building stages large and small for others to shine. Notable productions include Áuke Rock and TROLLFEST.

In April 2026, Taylor released her long-anticipated debut album, Cat & Mouse. Created with support from a Rasmuson Individual Artist Award and 267 Kickstarter backers, the record is a two-part musical experience that reflects her life between genres. The “Cat” half features Taylor’s jazz-forward originals, fully orchestrated by Spencer Edgers and recorded at Frostline Studios in Anchorage with a dozen Alaskan musicians. The folk-rock “Mouse” half was recorded at Sage Arts outside Seattle, bringing together a separate collective of Alaskan artists for a distinct but complementary sound.



Spencer’s Bio:

Spencer Edgers is a composer, arranger, and multi-instrumentalist whose work spans opera, film, multimedia, and chamber settings. Based in Juneau, Alaska, they have premiered original works, including the short operas The Dust Gets in Your Eyes and Everything After with Seattle Opera, and Little Things with Theater Alaska and the Orpheus Project. A finalist for the 2024 American Prize in Composition (Opera, Theater, Film, and Dance), they continue to establish themself as a distinct voice in contemporary music. Their work seeks to rewire the listener’s mind through new sounds and forms, reshaping familiar genres into something that sparks curiosity, connection, and discovery.

They hold a Bachelor of Music in Jazz Studies from Temple University and a Master of Music in Film Composition from the Seattle Film Institute. Their current project, Black Rock USA, is a 70-minute, two-act opera that explores queerness, identity, and labor rights within a fictional 1890s mining town. Drawing on their experience across genres including jazz, folk, opera, and musical theater, they aim to merge tradition and innovation, using music to tell modern stories with timeless emotional power

More about Taylor: TaylorVidic.com

More about Spencer: https://www.skre.live/

Songwriters on Songwriters is an ongoing series of live studio conversations between a featured singer-songwriter interviewed by another singer-songwriter on Juneau Afternoon. The series features a combination of live in-studio and recorded performances, along with a discussion of the music’s creation and the artist’s career. For other episodes in the series, visit the Songwriters on Songwriters page.

Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

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Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.