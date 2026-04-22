KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Gathering of the Drums, Northwest Art Showcase | Shostakovich piano quintet | Climate change presentation at Planetarium | Juneau Chamber Spirits of Alaska

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Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Wednesday, April 22, 2026

  • UAS Indigenous Studies presents two events on Friday, April 24: Northwest Coast Art Student Showcase from 4-7 p.m. in Egan 223 & Gathering of the Drums in celebration of the Native & Rural Student Centerʼs 30th Anniversary from 6-9:15 p.m. at the Noyes Pavilion.

  • The Juneau Piano Series and the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council are presenting a chamber music concert on April 24, 7 p.m. at the JACC. The concert will feature Fairbanks pianist Jamila Hla Shwe, and Juneau’s Icefield Quartet playing a program of Soviet composer Dimitri Shostakovich.

  • “Climate Change: Venus, Earth, Mars” will be presented at the Marie Drake Planetarium on April 24 at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Details at mariedradrakeplanetarium.org.

  • The Juneau Chamber presents “Spirits of Alaska” on April 25. It’s a celebration of Alaska’s craft distilling community against the backdrop of views from Mount Roberts and downtown Juneau.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

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Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

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