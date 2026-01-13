KTOO

Afro Mermaids: Healing our relationship with water

by

Culture Rich Conversations show aired on January 13, 2026

Dive into an enchanting episode of Culture Rich Conversations featuring Dr. Jalondra Davis, Mermaid scholar, and Blixunami from the hit Netflix series Merpeople.  Discover the transformative power of African spirituality, wellness, and unity in the captivating world of Afro Mermaids.  

Prepare to explore the deep waters of fantasy, the symbolism behind the aquatic world, and how these trailblazers are helping the Black Culture heal our relationship with water.

Blixunami
Dr. Jalondra Davis

Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast.

Culture Rich Conversations is a production of KTOO in partnership
with the Black Awareness Association of Juneau.

