Beyond the Music: Decoding the 2025 Superbowl halftime show

Host Christina Michelle and Al Wilson have a candid discussion about the hottest topics in Black culture today

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association:

On the heels of the 2025 Super Bowl, host Christina Michelle sits down with NAACP Anchorage Chapter President Cheryl Cox-Williams, MC Hohagani Magnetek, and Influencer Darryl Akins.  Together, they go beyond the music to decode the Kendrick Lamar halftime show and its political messages woven throughout. 

Guests:

MC MoHagani Magnetik (Fairbanks) – Poet, Entertainer, and Pre-PhD in Anthropology and Sociology


Darryl Akins (Anchorage) – Influencer and Podcaster of Be Real With D Real


Cheryl Cox-Williams (Anchorage) – President of the NAACP Anchorage Chapter

Cheryl Cox-Williams
MoHagani Magnetik
Darryl Akins

Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast.

Culture Rich Conversations is a production of KTOO in partnership
with the Black Awareness Association of Juneau.

