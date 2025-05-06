Beyond the Music: Decoding the 2025 Superbowl halftime show

Culture Rich Conversations Podcast Audio

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association:

On the heels of the 2025 Super Bowl, host Christina Michelle sits down with NAACP Anchorage Chapter President Cheryl Cox-Williams, MC Hohagani Magnetek, and Influencer Darryl Akins. Together, they go beyond the music to decode the Kendrick Lamar halftime show and its political messages woven throughout.

Guests:



MC MoHagani Magnetik (Fairbanks) – Poet, Entertainer, and Pre-PhD in Anthropology and Sociology





Darryl Akins (Anchorage) – Influencer and Podcaster of Be Real With D Real





Cheryl Cox-Williams (Anchorage) – President of the NAACP Anchorage Chapter

Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast.

