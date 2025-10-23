Culture Rich Conversations season six premiere

KTOO

October 21, 2025

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, it’s the season six premiere. 

Kicking off the new season with Christina Michelle and Al Boogie, they dive into the latest updates, sharing what’s coming next, and setting the stage for a new season of rich, engaging dialogue.

Christina Michelle
Al Boogie

Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast.

Culture Rich Conversations is a production of KTOO in partnership
with the Black Awareness Association of Juneau.

