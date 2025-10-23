Culture Rich Conversations season six premiere

October 21, 2025

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, it’s the season six premiere.

Kicking off the new season with Christina Michelle and Al Boogie, they dive into the latest updates, sharing what’s coming next, and setting the stage for a new season of rich, engaging dialogue.

Christina Michelle Al Boogie

Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

