Taku Winds spring concert, ‘Touchstones of Glaciers and Bears’ library presentation, and Mudrooms storytelling event season finale

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded on Friday, March 6, 2026

Taku Winds, the winds ensemble from Juneau Community Bands, will perform their concert “Rhapsody in Blue” Saturday night, March 7. Conductor Alan Young and the president of the board, Sarah McNair-Grove, discuss the program.





The Juneau Public Library is presenting a conversation with two authors, Naomi Klouda and Marybeth Holleman, on Sunday, March 8. “Touchstones of Glaciers and Bears: Navigating a Changing Climate”





Mudrooms wraps up its storytelling season on Tuesday, March 10, with the theme Rut-Roh (Dog-gone it). Taylor Beard and Jeremiah Beedle preview the event.

