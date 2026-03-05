AWARE’s 2026 Women of Distinction, local student’s prepare for Poetry Out Loud, and First Friday previews

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded on Wednesday, March 5, 2026

We meet the Women of Distinction who will be honored by AWARE at the 28th annual Women of Distinction Gala being held on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at Centennial Hall. The honorees are Maria Gladziszewski, Seikoonie Fran Houston, Christina Love, and Dr. Alice Taff.



We speak to two local Juneau high school contestants participating in this year’s Poetry Out Loud event on Monday, March 9, 2026.



And First Friday previews with the Juneau-Douglas City Museum “12×12” annual exhibit and the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council “Simple Loving Kindness: Art Inspired by Meditation” gallery show.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.