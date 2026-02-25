Theatre in the Rough’s ‘Weekend of Revolution,’ Juneau String Ensembles’ Chamber Music Night, and Becca Parks from the Juneau Chamber

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded on Wednesday, February 25

Juneau String Ensembles: Chamber Music Night is Saturday, February 28, at Thunder Mountain Middle School. Students Ysabel Wilson and Maya Breedlove chat and share a short preview of the music.





Theatre in the Rough’s “Weekend of Revolution,” featuring a cabaret and a staged reading, takes place Saturday, February 28, and Sunday, March 1. Donnie Gott and Timothy Sislo outline the weekend’s activities.





The new executive director of the Juneau Chamber of Commerce, Becca Parks, discusses her background, new role, and outlines upcoming events.

