KTOO

Impaired reception of KAUK (91.7), KRNN(102.7), and KXLL(100.7)

Juneau Afternoon

Theatre in the Rough’s ‘Weekend of Revolution,’ Juneau String Ensembles’ Chamber Music Night, and Becca Parks from the Juneau Chamber

by

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded on Wednesday, February 25

  • Juneau String Ensembles: Chamber Music Night is Saturday, February 28, at Thunder Mountain Middle School. Students Ysabel Wilson and Maya Breedlove chat and share a short preview of the music.

  • Theatre in the Rough’s “Weekend of Revolution,” featuring a cabaret and a staged reading, takes place Saturday, February 28, and Sunday, March 1. Donnie Gott and Timothy Sislo outline the weekend’s activities.

  • The new executive director of the Juneau Chamber of Commerce, Becca Parks, discusses her background, new role, and outlines upcoming events.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

'Pueblo Revolt' opens at Perseverance, and Dr. X̱’unei Lance Twitchell on new MA in Teaching Indigenous Languages at UAS

Juneau Afternoon featuring Professor X̱’unei Lance Twitchell on the future MA in Teaching Indigenous Languages degree at UAS, and a preview of "Pueblo Revolt" opening at Perseverance Theatre on February 27.

Juneau Community Foundation, Tania Lewis talks Bears, and UAS Spring Career Fair

Juneau Afternoon featuring Juneau Community Foundation scholarship updates, Tania Lewis offers bear talk, and UAS Spring Career Fair and Networking Dinner.

Sealaska Heritage Indigenous Science Building offers resources and educational opportunities, SAIL's Learn to Adapt Day at Eaglecrest, and Barbara Craver shares her gouache watercolor process

Juneau Afternoon featuring Sealaska Heritage's Indigenous Science Building, SAIL's Learn to Adapt Day at Eaglecrest Ski Area, and Barbara Craver's presents at the Sketching at the Museum series.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications