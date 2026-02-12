‘Acoustic Turbulence’ from Orpheus Project combines music, poetry and movement to explore life’s journey

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded on February 11, 2026

“Acoustic Turbulence” is a bold fusion of music, dance, visual art, and poetry that celebrates the bumblebee’s poetic journey and the soul it symbolizes. With original music, poetry, and choreography, this performance follows a spirit’s transformative path from challenge and uncertainty to truth, peace, and unity with the divine. It will play only two shows on Saturday, February 21, and Sunday, February 22, at the Thunder Mountain School auditorium. Hali Duran, W. Todd Hunt, and Anouk Otsea share more about this new original piece and the collaboration that has gone into bringing it to life.





USFS Fireside Lecture presents underwater archaeologist Kelly Monteleone’s talk “Our Ancient Past: Submerged Archaeology in Southeast Alaska” on Friday, February 13, at 7:00 p.m. at the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center.





Juneau Audubon Society presents “Fins, Fur, and Feathers of the Amazon and Galapagos” by Kari Monagle and Kim Kiefer, February 12 at 6:30 p.m at UAS Egan lecture hall, room 112. The event is free and open to the public.

