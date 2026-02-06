Trina Lynch-Jackson’s ‘The Briefcase,’ new Bartlett Family Medicine Gynecologist, Dr. Jes Young, Commission on Aging updates, and ‘Bees in Juneau’ photo exhibit

Juneau Afternoon recorded on Thursday, February 5, 2026:

Dr. Trina Lynch-Jackson will present her story, “The Briefcase,” about her uncle Charles Dean Buggs and his legacy and work in creating armature masks. It will take place on Thursday, February 12, at the Mendenhall Library.





Dr. Jes Young is the new gynecologist at Bartlett Family Medicine (formerly known as Family Practice Physicians). She works as a general practitioner, but with specialties in menopause and sexual medicine. Dr. Young shares what her goals are and how she works with patients to specialize and create a one-on-one plan of care.





Deborah Craig and Linda Kruger share updates and events from the Juneau Commission on Aging.





“Bees in Juneau” is a photo exhibit created from a local competition and is part of a larger project called “Acoustic Turbulence” by the Orpheus Project. The photo exhibit opens on First Friday, February 6, and runs for the month at Spice Cafe.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today's show with help from Erin Tripp.