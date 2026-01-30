KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

WorldQuest 2026 trivia event, Dave Wetzel’s ‘Atmostpheric Landscapes’ at the City Museum, and Pete Griffin’s ‘Diary of a Forest Ranger’ Fireside Lecture

by

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded on Thursday, January 29:

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

