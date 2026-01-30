WorldQuest 2026 trivia event, Dave Wetzel’s ‘Atmostpheric Landscapes’ at the City Museum, and Pete Griffin’s ‘Diary of a Forest Ranger’ Fireside Lecture

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded on Thursday, January 29:
- WorldQuest 2026 from the Juneau World Affairs Council is happening on Saturday, January 31, 2026.
- Dave Wetzel opens “Atmospheric Landscapes” exhibition at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum on Friday, February 6, 2026
- Pete Griffin reflects on his 37-year career with the U.S. Forest Service at the next Fireside Lecture on Friday, January 30, at 7:00 p.m.
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation.
