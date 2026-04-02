UAS Dual Enrollment offers registered high school and homeschool students college credit

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Thursday, April 2, 2026

The Univeristy of Alaska Southeast Dual Enrollment Progam offers high school students an opportunity to get a jump start on their college career. UAS welcomes registration of high school and homeschool students who are prepared for college-level work. Jessica Dean from UAS, and Nate Dutton from Juneau Schools detail the program options, and how to get registered.





Upates from the Juneau Commission on Aging with Deborah Craig and Linda Kruger. AARP will be holding a fraud prevention presentation at the Mendenhall Library on Thursday, April 16, at 10am.





Death with Dessert from historical slueths Betsy Longenbaugh and Ed Schoenfeld has two more presentations this season on April 11 and May 9. Also, Longenbaugh will be signing her book, “More Forgotten Murders from Alaska,” at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 19, at the Douglas Library that includes a presentation on the history of Red Light Districts in Juneau and Douglas.

Audio Podcast

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Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

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Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.