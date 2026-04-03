UAS Folk Fest, Theater Alaska Youth Programs, KXLL Hip-Hop Day

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Friday, April 3, 2026
- Theater Alaska is offering two youth programs in April:
- Knight at Dawn KIDS — Theater Alaska on April 3 & 4
- Retention: An Academic Pentathlon — Theater Alaska on April 17, 18, 19
- KXLL is sponsoring Hip-Hop Night at The Crystal Saloon, and the annual KTOO Nightlife Guide has coverage of all non-Folk Fest Mainstage events happening during the week of April 6-12.
- UAS Folk Fest brings together student bands and local and national acts for one day only, Saturday, April 4, from 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the UAS Student Recreation Center.
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
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Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.