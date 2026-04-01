Alaska Folk Festival premieres ’50 Years of Folk Fest’ documentary

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Wednesday, April 1, 2026

The Alaska Folk Festival kicks off next Monday, April 6, for a full week of music, guest artists, and workshops. In addition, the festival is premiering “50 Years of Folk Fest,” a documentary that chronicles its history and impact. Full details and schedule available at akfolkfest.org.





The Marie Darlin Prize is a $5,000 award that celebrates an outstanding Juneau artist, writer, or performer whose recent work expresses a commitment to the region’s social or cultural history, community advocacy, or Indigenous identity. Applications for this year’s award are due May 1.





Project Homeless Connect is an opportunity for the homeless to receive services and for agencies to connect. Over 30 community service agencies will be represented, with services including haircuts and medical provider assistance. The event takes place at Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall on Tuesday, April 7, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. For more information, contact Natasha Jackson at cap@tlingitandhaida.gov.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

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Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.