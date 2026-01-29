KTOO

Alaska Music Summit, Con Brio’s ‘Winds in Winter,’ and Cooperative Extension February class preview

by

Juneau Afternoon recorded on Wednesday, January 28, 2026:

  • The Alaska Music Summit hosted by MusicAlaska (originally known as AKIMI) seeks to elevate music across Alaska. The summit is for music performers, bookers, technicians, teachers, and community members. It takes place Saturday, January 31 and Sunday, February 1 with panels, workshops and more.

  • Sarah Lewis previews upcoming courses and classes from the UAF Cooperative Extension here in Juneau. Classes include Brain Health, Bone Health, and a spring kitchen series.

  • Con Brio Chamber series presents “Winds in Winter” this Friday, January 30, and Saturday, January 31. It will feature a concerto for flute and a concerto for clarinet, and features Sally Schlichting, Karen Pallenberg, and Kyle Farley-Robinson. Sally and Karen chat about the upcoming recital.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

